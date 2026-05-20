Hims & Hers Stock Slips As Dilution Fears Outweigh New Capital

Hims & Hers Health stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s next for HIMS stock?

What’s Driving Hims & Hers Health Stock?

Hims & Hers priced a private placement of convertible senior notes due 2032 this week, upsizing the offering to $350 million from an originally planned $300 million on strong institutional demand. The notes carry a 0.00% coupon and an initial conversion price of about $29.53 per share, a 32.5% premium to Monday's close, with an option for initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $52.5 million within 13 days.

Critical Levels To Watch for HIMS Stock

From a longer-term view, the chart is still in recovery mode after heavy damage: the stock is down 64.04% over the past 12 months and remains far below the $35.43 200-day SMA (about 37.7% under it). It's also trading below the $26.63 20-day SMA, $24.30 50-day SMA, and $24.63 100-day SMA, which keeps rallies vulnerable to sellers near those moving-average "supply" zones.

Key Support: $18.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in (a key pivot zone if the current pullback extends)

What Is Hims & Hers Health?

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics and supplements.

HIMS Stock Price Activity Wednesday Morning

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were down 1.11% at $22.19 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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