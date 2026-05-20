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Cleanspark Clean Spark Logo on Screen on Computer CPU Stock Chart Trends and Keyboard Background
May 20, 2026 10:04 AM 2 min read

CleanSpark Stock Holds Steady Wednesday As Infrastructure Pivot Moves Into Focus

CleanSpark Accelerates Digital Infrastructure Shift Across Four Key Areas

CleanSpark's latest quarterly print included an EPS loss of $1.52 versus a 50 cents profit expectation, with revenue of $136.4 million missing the $145.4 million consensus estimate. The company also cited a net loss of about $378 million that included $263 million in non-cash mark-to-market charges, while gross margin came in above 40% (down from 47% in the prior quarter).

“This quarter, we accelerated our digital infrastructure evolution across four key areas: land and power development, with ERCOT approval of 300 MW in Brazoria; leasing, with further progress in Georgia and beyond; financing, as market conditions remain constructive; and construction, as we continue developing the new parcel in Sandersville,” added Matt Schultz, CEO and Chairman of CleanSpark.

Gary Vecchiarelli, President and CFO, stated, “We ended the quarter in a strong liquidity position that not only supports our near-term execution pipeline but also preserves meaningful optionality as the AI/HPC and digital infrastructure landscape continues to evolve.”

Critical Levels To Watch For CLSK Stock

From a trend standpoint, CLSK is still acting like an uptrend on intermediate timeframes: it's trading 15.7% above its 20-day SMA ($13.13) and 35.5% above its 50-day SMA ($11.21), which tells you buyers have controlled the last several weeks. The catch is the longer-term backdrop still carries baggage from the death cross in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), so rallies can face quicker profit-taking until the longer averages fully heal.

Momentum is the main watch here: MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can re-accelerate. In plain English, when MACD sits under its signal line, it often means the trend is still up, but it's losing steam and needs fresh demand to keep pushing.

  • Key Resistance: $23.61 — the 52-week high zone from October 2025, a natural area where sellers previously took control
  • Key Support: $13.13 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a key "trend support" level in the current upswing

CLSK Stock Price Activity On Wednesday

CLSK Stock Price Activity: CleanSpark shares were trading at $14.96 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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