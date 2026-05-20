The company said its debt balance is now at its lowest level since going public in December 2023. CEO Joe Davy said the debt reduction strengthens Banzai's financial flexibility and supports its strategy of building and consolidating AI-powered businesses.

The company expects to continue improving its balance sheet through 2026 while investing in core operations and potential acquisitions.

Banzai International Earnings Snapshot

Last week, Banzai International reported a first-quarter loss of $11.69 per share, wider than analysts' expectations for a loss of $5.80. Revenue totaled $2.7 million, missing Wall Street estimates of $3.76 million.

Gross profit was $2.2 million, while gross margin edged down to 80.7% from 81.9% in the prior quarter.

Net loss widened to $8.4 million from $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA loss also increased to $1.9 million, compared with a loss of $1.6 million in the previous quarter.

BNZI Technical Outlook: Key Support, Resistance And Momentum

The longer-term trend remains decisively bearish: BNZI is trading 50.2% below its 20-day SMA ($6.75) and 89.8% below its 200-day SMA ($33.04), which tells you rallies have repeatedly failed to turn into sustained uptrends. The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, reinforces that the dominant trend is still down.

For momentum, MACD is the more useful lens right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing even if price hasn't repaired the trend. In plain English, MACD being above the signal line suggests downside pressure is easing, but buyers still need follow-through to change the bigger picture.

Key turning points also frame the setup: RSI slipped into oversold territory in April, a recent swing high formed in February, and a swing low printed in May—so the stock is still working through a "lower highs/lower lows" structure. With the current price far below the 20-day EMA ($7.25) and 50-day EMA ($11.95), any bounce is likely to be judged by whether it can reclaim those faster averages.

Key Resistance : $6.75 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first "trend test" level after a breakdown

: $6.75 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first "trend test" level after a breakdown Key Support: $3.62 — the 52-week low zone, now a key line traders watch for stabilization after the breakdown

Banzai International Price Action

BNZI Stock Price Activity: Banzai International shares were down 8.14% at $3.50 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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