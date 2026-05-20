AmpliTech Shares Surge After FCC, Canadian Certifications For 5G DAS Solution

AmpliTech stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is AMPG stock surging?

Commercial Rollout Opportunity

The company said the approvals cover its entire end-to-end hardware stack, including the 5G Pico Radio, AC and DC Mother Hubs and high-density Cascading Hubs.

AmpliTech said the certifications clear the company for immediate commercial sale, shipment and network integration across the North American market.

The company noted that receiving both FCC and ISED certifications allows wireless carriers, government organizations and enterprise customers to move forward with deployments more quickly while meeting required safety and performance standards.

AmpliTech also said the complete solution certification could help streamline deployments, improve compatibility across installations and accelerate network expansion without major hardware modifications.

The company highlighted potential applications in the Fixed Wireless Access market, where operators are seeking alternatives to physical fiber deployment. AmpliTech said its Native DAS solution is designed to maximize data speeds and coverage range while operating with low power consumption.

AmpliTech also said the solution is designed for Private 5G deployments in environments including smart factories, logistics facilities, military installations and healthcare campuses.

CEO and CTO Fawad Maqbool called the certifications "one of the most significant technical and operational milestones in AmpliTech's history."

Maqbool also said the company has already received orders for the product suite from a North American mobile network operator customer, with shipments expected to begin later this year.

Amplitech Shares Gain

AMPG Price Action: At the time of publication, Amplitech shares are trading 12.53% higher at $4.49, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.