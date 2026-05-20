Why Is Rubico Stock Falling On Wednesday?

The move followed a Tuesday filing showing Rubico sold 1,744,902 shares of common stock to B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC under an existing Equity Line Purchase Agreement, generating nearly $4 million in gross proceeds.

The issuance is set to significantly dilute existing shareholders. Rubico said the transaction, expected to settle on or before Wednesday, will increase its outstanding share count to about 2.51 million from roughly 768,000 shares.

History of Capital Adjustments

This dilution follows aggressive corporate restructuring earlier this year. Rubico executed a 1-for-7 reverse stock split on February 10, followed quickly by a 1-for-10 reverse split on April 7.

Based in Athens, Greece, and incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Rubico provides international seaborne crude oil transportation. The company’s fleet currently consists of two fuel-efficient, 157,000 deadweight tonnage Suezmax tankers: the M/T Eco Malibu and the M/T Eco West Coast.

Rubico Technical Levels To Watch

The trend picture stays decisively bearish: Rubico is trading 66.8% below its 20-day SMA ($2.83) and 78.6% below its 50-day SMA ($4.39), with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA.

The distance to the 100-day SMA ($26.54) and 200-day SMA ($1819.18) underscores how far price has fallen versus longer-term reference points.

Momentum Stretches

The RSI is at 18.03—an oversold reading that tells traders the selling has been extreme relative to recent history.

Key Resistance : $2.83 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first ceiling" in bear-market bounces

: $2.83 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first ceiling" in bear-market bounces Key Support: $1.35 — the prior 52-week low zone, now overhead/nearby reference after price slipped beneath it

RUBI Stock Price Activity: Rubico shares were down 28.96% at $0.97 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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