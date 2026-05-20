Roblox Shares Rise On $3 Billion Buyback Authorization

Roblox shares are powering higher. Why is RBLX stock up today?

Why Roblox’s $3 Billion Buyback Matters

After the market close on Tuesday, Roblox said its board authorized repurchases of up to $3 billion of common stock, with no fixed expiration date. The company added it currently intends to buy back up to $1 billion over the next year, framing the move as a way to reduce dilution while still investing for growth.

CFO Naveen Chopra called the authorization "a testament to our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead," pointing to balance-sheet strength and free cash flow as the funding backbone for both innovation and dilution control.

With $6.2 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, and a cash position that grew by $1.7 billion over the past year, the buyback headline is landing as a balance-sheet confidence signal.

That matters because investors have been repricing Roblox after management guided for the second quarter adjusted revenue of $1.55 billion-$1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion Street consensus.

Roblox Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Even with Wednesday's premarket bounce, Roblox is still in a longer-term downtrend: the stock is trading 4.9% below its 20-day SMA ($48.32), 14.6% below its 50-day SMA ($53.79), and 48.9% below its 200-day SMA ($89.88). That "stack" of moving averages overhead keeps rallies vulnerable to selling into resistance until price can reclaim at least the short-term averages.

Momentum is improving on the MACD: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means buyers are starting to win more of the day-to-day battle—even if the bigger trend hasn't flipped yet.

The crossover picture still leans bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and a death cross (50-day below 200-day) that formed in December 2025. From a structure standpoint, the stock is also still close to its May swing low and not far off the 52-week low of $40.15, so bulls typically want to see higher lows form before treating a pop as more than a rebound.

Key Resistance : $48.32 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend line that has been capping price

: $48.32 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend line that has been capping price Key Support: $40.15 — the 52-week low zone from May is the key downside reference

What Is Roblox and How Does It Make Money?

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator-driven ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency.

It hosts millions of games made by everyone from young creators to professional studios, and it provides the tools and publishing rails that make that content pipeline possible.

Creators earn when players make optional in-game purchases and through real-world advertising placements, while Roblox takes a cut of those economics. That model makes dilution and cash generation especially relevant talking points, which is why a first-time buyback program can matter for sentiment even while the chart is still repairing.

Roblox Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were up 2.02% at $45.35 during pre-market trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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