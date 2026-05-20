8x8 Stock Climbs After Q4 Results Top Estimates

8×8 shares are powering higher. Why is EGHT stock surging?

Q4 Highlights

8×8 reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 8 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $185.24 million, beating the consensus estimate of $181.12 million, and representing a 5% year-over-year increase.

Service revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $180.2 million, compared to $171.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $95.0 million as of March 31, compared to $89.3 million in the prior-year period. The company said the balance reflected $30.0 million in principal payments on its term loan during fiscal 2026.

Total principal debt outstanding was $323.9 million at quarter end, compared to $353.9 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

CEO Samuel Wilson said fiscal 2026 marked a "turning point" for the company, highlighting four consecutive quarters of revenue growth and the company's first GAAP-profitable full fiscal year since 2015.

Wilson also said more than 5 billion digital interactions flowed across the company's communication APIs during fiscal 2026 and noted that the company continues expanding its platform capabilities for AI-driven customer engagement.

Guidance

8×8 expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share from 8 cents to 9 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 9 cents. It also anticipates revenue of $180.00 million to $185.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $182.36 million.

8×8 sees fiscal-year 2027 adjusted earnings per share from 33 cents to 38 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 36 cents. Furthermore, it sees revenue of $727.00 million to $747.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $737.23 million.

8×8 Shares Rise

EGHT Price Action: At the time of publication, 8×8 shares are trading 12.03% higher at $2.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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