8x8 Stock Climbs After Q4 Results Top Estimates

- 8×8 shares are powering higher. Why is EGHT stock surging?
Q4 Highlights
8×8 reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 8 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $185.24 million, beating the consensus estimate of $181.12 million, and representing a 5% year-over-year increase.
Service revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $180.2 million, compared to $171.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $95.0 million as of March 31, compared to $89.3 million in the prior-year period. The company said the balance reflected $30.0 million in principal payments on its term loan during fiscal 2026.
Total principal debt outstanding was $323.9 million at quarter end, compared to $353.9 million at the end of fiscal 2025.
CEO Samuel Wilson said fiscal 2026 marked a "turning point" for the company, highlighting four consecutive quarters of revenue growth and the company's first GAAP-profitable full fiscal year since 2015.
Wilson also said more than 5 billion digital interactions flowed across the company's communication APIs during fiscal 2026 and noted that the company continues expanding its platform capabilities for AI-driven customer engagement.
Guidance
8×8 expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share from 8 cents to 9 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 9 cents. It also anticipates revenue of $180.00 million to $185.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $182.36 million.
8×8 sees fiscal-year 2027 adjusted earnings per share from 33 cents to 38 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 36 cents. Furthermore, it sees revenue of $727.00 million to $747.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $737.23 million.
8×8 Shares Rise
EGHT Price Action: At the time of publication, 8×8 shares are trading 12.03% higher at $2.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.