Why Is GCT Semiconductor Stock Surging On Wednesday?

Blockbuster Revenue Growth In Q1

The fabless chipmaker achieved a massive 287% year-over-year increase in total first-quarter revenue, reaching $1.92 million.

This top-line figure beat analyst consensus expectations of $1.76 million, offsetting an earnings per share (EPS) loss of 15 cents, which was slightly wider than the estimated 12-cent loss.

Shipments And Margins

A 58% sequential increase in 5G chipset shipments to 3,000 units heavily drove the revenue spike. This commercialization ramp also transformed the company’s profitability profile during the quarter.

Gross margin leaped to 49.3%, up significantly from the 17.7% reported in the same period last year, thanks to a higher mix of service revenue and 5G platform sales.

Expanding Satellite Deal Directives

CEO John Schlaefer stated, “Signing the reference platform agreement underscores the trust our partner has placed in GCT’s technology and our ability to deliver.”

GCTS Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

GCTS is trading 87.2% above its 20-day SMA ($1.60) and 123% above its 200-day SMA ($1.34), which tells you the move is strong but also stretched. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in May (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term trend backdrop bullish.

RSI is the cleanest momentum read right now, sitting at 83.18, which signals the stock is overbought and prone to sharp pullbacks even if the bigger trend stays up.

GCTS Stock Price Activity: GCT Semiconductor shares were up 12.86% at $3.16 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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