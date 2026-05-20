AMC Stock Jumps As CEO Buys 250,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment shares are powering higher. What’s behind AMC gains?

What’s Driving AMC Stock Higher Today?

CEO Adam Aron disclosed in a Form 4 filed after Tuesday's close that he bought 250,000 shares in multiple transactions at an average price of about $1.38, lifting his total ownership to roughly 2.44 million shares. Insider buying is often read as a confidence signal, especially after a steep drawdown.

When company insiders, including executives, directors and major shareholders, buy up stock, it's usually a strong signal they believe the shares are undervalued. This buying comes at a critical time for AMC, which has shed around 25% of its value in the past month alone, compounding a 50% decline over the last year.

AMC Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, AMC is still trying to stabilize after a rough year (down 54.82% over the past 12 months), and it remains well below the long-term 200-day averages (the 200-day SMA is $2.00 and the 200-day EMA is $1.97). The stock is trading 28.4% below its 200-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term trend biased bearish unless price can reclaim that zone.

In the nearer term, the setup is more mixed: AMC is trading above its 50-day SMA ($1.34) and 100-day SMA ($1.37), and the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a constructive short-term crossover). But it's still 4.5% below the 20-day SMA ($1.50), so the stock needs follow-through to turn that near-term ceiling back into support.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, rallies tend to lose steam unless buyers can push momentum back above that baseline.

Key Support: $1.50 — a nearby pivot area that also lines up with the 20-day SMA, making it an important "hold" level if the bounce is going to stick

AMC Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

AMC Stock Price Activity: AMC Entertainment Hldgs shares were up 5.88% at $1.44 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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