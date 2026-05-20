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Lowe's store Flowood, MS
May 20, 2026 8:05 AM 2 min read

Lowe's, ZTO Express, Viavi Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) fell in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Lowe’s reported quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.97 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $23.078 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $22.977 billion.

Lowe’s Companies said it sees FY2026 GAAP EPS of $11.75-$12.25, versus market estimates of $12.44.

Lowe’s shares dipped 2.5% to $213.02 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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