Why 8x8 Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

8×8 reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents, which beat the eight-cent estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $185.25 million, which beat the $181.12 million analyst estimate.

8×8 shares jumped 13.3% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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