Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
key stock movers
May 20, 2026 4:31 AM 3 min read

Why 8x8 Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

8×8 reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents, which beat the eight-cent estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $185.25 million, which beat the $181.12 million analyst estimate.

8×8 shares jumped 13.3% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved