Snowflake Stock Is Rising Despite Weak Macro Backdrop

Snowflake stock is surging to new heights today. Why is SNOW stock surging?

Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating and maintained its $325 price target in a note published Tuesday morning.

Snowflake’s Chart: Short-Term Up, Long-Term Still On Probation

Momentum indicators are trying to cooperate. MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, typically a sign that downside pressure is easing and buyers are gaining traction versus the prior downswing. But the next test is not subtle: can price reclaim and hold above the 100-day area? Fail there, and what looks like a comeback can quickly become just another lower high.

Key levels are already in focus. Resistance sits at $184.50, near the 200-day EMA at $184.94, a zone where rebounds often run out of oxygen. Support is $145, close to the recent rebound area above the 20-day SMA where buyers previously proved they were willing to step in.

Benzinga Edge Scorecard: Momentum Still Has Work To Do

On the Benzinga Edge scorecard, Snowflake's Momentum reads as Weak with a score of 9.95. Even with Tuesday's pop, the broader profile still screens as lagging versus stronger-trending names, consistent with a stock that's bouncing, not yet breaking out.

The takeaway is less about one factor label and more about the market's posture: Snowflake is in repair mode. Bulls want proof the rebound can reclaim major moving averages and hold them, rather than fading back into the prior downtrend the moment the next macro wobble hits.

SNOW Shares Are Soaring

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares were up 3.95% at $170.73 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Grand Warszawski/Shutterstock