Rocket Lab Stock Drops Amid Treasury Yields Rise And Inflation Worries

Rocket Lab shares are under pressure. Why are RKLB shares declining?

Growth Stocks Struggle As Rate Fears Return

Yardeni suggested the Fed may abandon its easing stance entirely and shift toward a tightening posture at the June meeting, with a possible 25 basis point hike in July. Bond yields reflected that anxiety, with the 10‑year Treasury near 4.60% and the 2‑year around 4.06%. Even so, the CME FedWatch tool still shows markets expecting no rate change in June.

SpaceX IPO Chatter Adds Another Layer Of Volatility

Ritter also raised concerns that even if Starlink becomes a massive profit engine, those gains might be funneled into Mars‑focused projects rather than returned to shareholders.

Fears Of A Valuation Bubble Build

Momentum Is Still The Story — And The Problem

Key levels now matter because they're where psychology meets liquidity:

Key Resistance : $138.38 — the 52-week high from May, a level that can attract sellers on retests

: $138.38 — the 52-week high from May, a level that can attract sellers on retests Key Support: $101.30 — near the 20-day EMA, a common "first line" trend support in strong uptrends

If the stock can hold trend support, the bulls keep the benefit of the doubt. If it can't, the market will start asking whether the move was about fundamentals, or simply about momentum finding a home.

RKLB Shares Are Sliding

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 3.27% at $126.87 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $138.38, according to Benzinga Pro.

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