Berkshire Stake Triggers Fresh Optimism For Macy's

Macy’s stock is building positive momentum. What’s driving M shares up?

What’s Driving Macy’s Stock Higher Today?

A first-quarter filing shows Berkshire Hathaway opened a new Macy's stake valued at roughly $55 million, a small position by Berkshire standards but still enough to pull attention toward the name. The size has fueled speculation the purchase was made by Berkshire investment lieutenant Ted Weschler.

Macy's is effectively trading as a read-through on Abel's first-quarter reshuffle, with Berkshire cutting its stock holdings count from 42 positions in the fourth quarter to 29 in the first quarter.

Berkshire's decision to exit Visa and Mastercard entirely is also shaping how traders frame the Macy's add, since it highlights a willingness to make bigger, cleaner calls in the portfolio. That context is in focus as control is now in Greg Abel's hands following Warren Buffett stepping down as CEO at the end of 2025.

Macy’s Critical Levels To Watch After Recent Pullback

Macy's is trying to stabilize after a pullback from the April swing high, and it's basically sitting on a decision zone around its longer-term trend gauges. The stock is trading 1.5% below its 20-day SMA, 2% above its 50-day SMA, 4.7% below its 100-day SMA, and just 0.1% above its 200-day SMA—tight spacing that often precedes a bigger move.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling unless buyers can rebuild traction. In plain English, MACD compares faster vs. slower trend momentum, and being below the signal line usually means rallies are having a harder time sustaining.

Trend signals are mixed, which is why the chart still looks like "work in progress" rather than a clean breakout. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the death cross in May (50-day below the 200-day) keeps the intermediate trend from getting a full reset.

Key Resistance : $20.50 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 100-day SMA zone overhead

: $20.50 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 100-day SMA zone overhead Key Support: $17.00 — a prior demand area that lines up as the "line in the sand" if the stock rolls back toward the March swing-low region

What Is Macy’s Business Model And Market Reach?

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 430 Macy's stores, about 60 Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's locations and more than 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. It also runs e-commerce sites, giving it multiple ways to reach shoppers beyond mall traffic.

The company also licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, adding a smaller but differentiated international angle. With women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics and fragrances making up 64% of 2025 net retail sales, a high-profile value investor taking even a relatively small stake can matter because it reframes the debate around brand durability and cash-flow potential.

Macy’s Benzinga Edge Rankings And Market Position

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Macy’s, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Macy’s’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-tilted setup with supportive quality metrics and moderate momentum. If price can reclaim overhead moving-average resistance, the scorecard suggests the stock has room to work, but the tape still needs confirmation.

Macy’s Stock Climbs Tuesday Afternoon

M Stock Price Activity: Macy’s shares were up 2.92% at $19.06 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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