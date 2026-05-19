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Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Red Light Warning
May 19, 2026 1:50 PM 2 min read

Gemini Space Station Stock Tumbles As Post-Earnings Pop Fades

What Fueled Gemini Space Station’s Recent Rally?

Gemini Space Station's prior spike was powered by a first-quarter double beat and a $100 million direct investment by Winklevoss Capital Fund, which helped drive a sharp move higher in the prior reaction window. Gemini posted a loss of 93 cents per share versus a 96 cent-loss estimate, while revenue came in at $50.27 million versus $49.28 million (a 42% increase).

Gemini's revenue mix also shifted in ways traders are now stress-testing, with services revenue and interest income up 122% year-over-year to $24.5 million, or 49% of total revenue. Exchange revenue fell 27% to $17.2 million as total trading volume dropped to $6.3 billion from $13.5 billion.

The $100 million private placement was struck at $14 per share for 7,142,857 Class A shares, and it was funded in bitcoin. That structure matters because it ties part of Gemini's balance-sheet narrative to crypto price action, not just operating execution.

GEMI Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term lens, the trend is still damaged: GEMI is down 84.22% over the past 12 months and remains well below its longer moving averages, trading 27.7% below the 100-day SMA ($6.99). Near-term, the stock is 5.4% above its 20-day SMA ($4.79) but 4.2% below its 50-day SMA ($5.27), a setup that often produces choppy, mean-reverting trade rather than clean trend follow-through.

Momentum is best framed through RSI, which sits at 54.35—neutral and consistent with a consolidation phase after a sharp swing. RSI measures how "stretched" price has become versus recent history, and a mid-50s reading typically signals neither an overbought blow-off nor an oversold washout.

Key levels are tight right now, with the round-number zone acting as the immediate decision point:

  • Key Resistance: $5.00 — a nearby round-number area that can cap rebounds and act as a pivot during consolidation

How Gemini Space Station Bridges Finance And Crypto

Gemini Space Station is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto economy, with a core exchange product that has expanded into a broader platform. That platform includes a derivatives exchange, staking services, an over-the-counter trading desk and institutional-grade custody.

GEMI Stock Falls Tuesday Afternoon

GEMI Stock Price Activity: Gemini Space Station shares were down 6.52% at $5.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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