What's Going On With Meiwu Technology Stock Today?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) shares traded higher on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the company disclosed a new private financing deal tied to its artificial intelligence expansion strategy. The firm raised fresh capital while outlining plans for an AI-powered skincare management platform.

Meiwu Technology said it secured approximately $15.65 million through a private share sale involving 25 million ordinary shares.

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Private Placement Fuels AI Plans

Meiwu sold shares at $0.626 each through a securities purchase agreement signed on May 5. The transaction closed three days later on May 8.

Following the offering, the company reported roughly 26.33 million ordinary shares outstanding. Management also imposed restrictions on future equity issuances for 12 months.

The agreement bars additional share offerings and certain variable-rate financing arrangements without investor approval. Participating investors also accepted a one-year lockup restriction covering share sales and transfers.

AI Skincare Platform Expansion

Meiwu plans to direct most proceeds toward developing an AI-focused skincare platform. The company also intends to fund software development, infrastructure and commercialisation initiatives.

Management expects the platform to support customer interaction, personalized skincare recommendations and digital engagement tools.

The company also plans to hire across engineering, product development and commercialization teams. Executives identified recruitment as a critical part of the expansion strategy.

Regulatory and Cybersecurity Risks

Meiwu acknowledged significant uncertainty surrounding AI-related consumer technology regulations. The company warned regulators could classify some features as medical or diagnostic services.

Management highlighted potential compliance exposure across China, the U.S. and the E.U.

The filing also flagged risks tied to privacy protection, cybersecurity and sensitive customer information handling.

Executives warned that security breaches, software vulnerabilities or regulatory investigations could damage operations and reputation.

According to Benzinga Pro, the stock has declined more than 96% over the past year.

WNW Price Action: Meiwu Technology shares are trading higher by 124.06% to $5.33 at publication on Tuesday.

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