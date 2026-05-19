SoFi Shares Are Sliding: Critical Levels To Watch

SoFi Technologies stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s weighing on SOFI shares?

What Is Driving SoFi’s Stock Movement?

SoFi's guide is only about $5 million below the Street on revenue, and that narrow gap is why traders keep stress-testing whether the stock can base near current levels instead of slipping back toward the $12.74 52-week low. The market is also weighing the fact that the initial selloff hit even with $166.7 million in net income, a reminder that expectations are still doing most of the price-setting.

This ongoing market debate persists despite solid operational growth metrics from the company. In its latest earnings report, SoFi highlighted a robust 35% year-over-year increase in total members, bringing the user base to 14.7 million, alongside a 39% surge in total products utilized, which now stands at 22.2 million.

Critical Levels To Watch For SoFi Stock

Today's weakness is happening during a broadly softer tape, with the Nasdaq down 0.27%, the S&P 500 down 0.36%, and the Russell 2000 down 0.80%, while market breadth is slightly negative (5 sectors advancing vs. 6 declining). In other words, SoFi is sliding with the risk-off tone, but it's also under extra pressure because it's still trading near recent lows after the post-earnings reset.

From a trend perspective, the stock is still pinned below its key moving averages: $16.75 (20-day SMA), $16.98 (50-day SMA), $20.07 (100-day SMA), and $23.45 (200-day SMA). That "under the moving averages" profile is reinforced by the bearish crossover stack—20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA, plus the death cross that formed in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA).

Momentum also leans defensive using MACD as the primary read: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. Put simply, MACD compares shorter-term momentum to a slower-moving signal line, and being below it often means bounces are more likely to stall than extend.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 11.16) — The trend profile is still lagging, which lines up with price sitting below key moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 11.16) — The trend profile is still lagging, which lines up with price sitting below key moving averages. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.18) — The model is flagging strong growth characteristics, which helps explain why the stock stays sensitive to guidance and execution.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, meaning the story can stay compelling fundamentally even while the chart remains technically pressured. For longer-term bulls, the cleaner setup usually comes when momentum improves and the stock starts reclaiming key moving averages rather than just defending round-number support.

SoFi Stock Falls Tuesday Afternoon

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were down 2.67% at $15.29 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock