What's Going On With C3is Stock Tuesday?

Revenue Gains Versus EPS Declines

The Athens-Greece-based ship owner generated revenue of $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31. This represents an increase over the $8.671 million in sales recorded during the same period last year.

However, adjusted earnings per share dropped to $5.24 from $101.88 per share in the first quarter of 2025, according to Benzinga Pro.

C3is Short Interest Report

Traders should note a sharp shift in short interest, which recently climbed from 10,630 shares to 84,980 shares during the last reporting period.

This increase positions 15.72% of the company’s publicly available float short. Based on an average daily trading volume of 76,760 shares, short sellers would require 1.11 days to fully cover their positions.

CEO Highlights Financial Flexibility

Despite the market pullback, company leadership maintains a positive outlook. CEO Diamantis Andriotis commented, “With no outstanding bank debt, we maintain significant financial flexibility as we continue to execute our growth strategy and position the company to capitalize on favorable market conditions.”

C3is Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

With the broader tape leaning risk-off, C3is is acting like a high-volatility small-cap name where sellers are still in control of the bigger picture, even as some short-term momentum measures try to stabilize. The stock’s 12-month slide of 99.47% keeps the focus on capital preservation and “sell-the-rip” behavior.

From a trend standpoint, C3is is still deeply below its major moving averages, which is the clearest message from the chart: it’s trading 24.3% below the 20-day SMA ($3.51) and 47.7% below the 50-day SMA ($5.08).

Zooming out, it’s also 76.7% below the 100-day SMA ($11.42) and 98.3% below the 200-day SMA ($158.28), reinforcing that rallies are fighting heavy overhead supply.

The moving-average structure stays bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA—classic “downtrend alignment.”

That said, MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing even if price hasn’t reclaimed key trend levels yet. (In plain English: when MACD is above its signal line, downside pressure is easing relative to the recent baseline.)

Key Resistance : $3.51 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend level and a common “first test” on any bounce attempt

: $3.51 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend level and a common “first test” on any bounce attempt Key Support: $2.70 — the 52-week low zone, where buyers have recently stepped in to slow the decline

CISS Stock Price Activity: C3is shares were down 14.04% at $2.73 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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