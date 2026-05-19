Rivian Stock Drops Despite R2 Customization Launch Tuesday: What's Going On?

Rivian Automotive stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s behind RIVN decline?

Rivian Opens R2 Customization For Reservation Holders

Rivian has opened R2 customization for reservation holders on its website, letting buyers pick paint and options, with paint upgrades priced from $1,000 to $2,000 and Esker Silver listed as free.

The R2 Premium is listed starting at $57,990 with customer deliveries expected in the coming weeks, and the company has also discussed expanding initial Georgia capacity to 300,000 vehicles annually by late 2028.

Rivian is also positioning the R2 as a value-forward entry versus Tesla's Model Y Performance at $58,880, which matters for traders watching cross-shop dynamics in the compact SUV EV segment. The R2 comes standard with Autonomy+ driver assistance and a tow package, adding feature-content leverage at the $57,990 entry point.

Rivian Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Technically, Rivian is still in a longer-term repair phase: it's trading 14.6% below its 20-day SMA, 16% below its 50-day SMA, and 15.2% below its 200-day SMA, which keeps rallies vulnerable to supply. The nearby $14.00 area matters because it lines up with a round-number ceiling and sits closer to the stock's short-to-intermediate moving-average "gravity," where rebounds often fade.

Momentum also isn't confirming a durable turn yet: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. In plain English, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it's below the signal line, buyers typically need a stronger push to regain control.

From a structure standpoint, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (bearish), even though the 50-day SMA is still above the 200-day SMA (a golden-cross backdrop that began in September 2025). Near-term, $12.50 is the level to watch as support because it's a close, recent floor area and sits not far above the 52-week low at $11.57.

Key Resistance : $14.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, with moving averages overhead

: $14.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, with moving averages overhead Key Support: $12.50 — a nearby floor area close to the recent trading zone and not far above the 52-week low

What Is Rivian Automotive And Its Business Model?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada, with a lineup that includes a luxury truck, a full-size SUV and a delivery van. It also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen, giving it a second lane beyond just selling vehicles.

The R2 matters because it's designed to broaden Rivian's addressable market with a lower price point than the current R1S and R1T, and early demand/delivery data could reshape sentiment quickly. Rivian delivered over 42,000 vehicles in 2025, and it's also building out autonomous driving software intended for its own vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network.

RIVN Shares Edge Lower Tuesday

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were down 4.04% at $12.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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