What's Going On With Nebius Stock Tuesday?

The sell-off appears to be driven by concerns about intensifying competition in the rapidly expanding AI cloud market rather than any immediate deterioration in underlying business fundamentals.

DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Nebius

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebius with a Neutral rating and set a $250 price forecast. The firm praised the company's execution and capital discipline but said the neutral stance reflects the view that Nebius' recent sharp rally has already priced in much of the near-term upside potential.

Earnings Expectations And Valuation Metrics

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 74 cents (Down from loss of 38 cents YoY)

: Loss of 74 cents (Down from loss of 38 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $585.21 million (Up from $105.10 million YoY)

: $585.21 million (Up from $105.10 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 77.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Wall Street Ratings And Price Forecasts

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $204.38. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Neutral (Forecast $250.00) (May 18)

: Neutral (Forecast $250.00) (May 18) Citigroup : Buy (Raises forecast to $287.00) (May 15)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $287.00) (May 15) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Raises forecast to $144.00) (May 14)

Nebius Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, Nebius is still extended to the upside. It's trading 11.4% above its 20-day SMA ($172.70) and 80.5% above its 200-day SMA ($106.58). This often raises the odds of sharp pullbacks even inside a bull trend. The bullish moving-average structure remains intact, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing even as price digests gains. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line it suggests downside pressure is easing and buyers are starting to regain control.

The May area stands out as the most important reference point on the chart, since that month marked both a recent swing high and the 52-week high at $233.73. On the downside, March is the most recent swing low on the timeline provided, and the first "trend support" many traders will watch is whether the stock can hold above its short-term averages during this market-wide dip.

Key Resistance : $233.73 — aligns with the 52-week high set in May, a natural profit-taking zone

: $233.73 — aligns with the 52-week high set in May, a natural profit-taking zone Key Support: $172.70 — near the 20-day SMA, a common first support area in strong uptrends

Price Action

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were down 6.62% at $186.63 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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