Why UiPath Stock Is Surging On Tuesday?

The move provides South Korean enterprises with local data residency and enterprise-grade agentic automation capabilities.

• UiPath shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing PATH stock higher?

Local Cloud Entry Gains Traction

The expansion allows local companies to meet strict data sovereignty requirements. According to an IDC InfoBrief commissioned by UiPath, “around 24% of organizations in South Korea have already implemented agentic AI, and close to 67% are planning to use the technology within the next 12 months.” The local deployment aims to shorten deployment timelines from months to weeks.

Removing Regulatory Barriers

The partnership targets highly regulated industries such as banking and the public sector. Won-Joon Hyoung, country manager, Korea, UiPath, stated, "By launching Automation Cloud locally, we are removing the sovereignty barriers that once confined innovation to on-premises environments."

Microsoft Infrastructure Integration

The platform integrates directly with Microsoft Foundry and keeps data securely in-country on Azure. Willy Cho, CEO of Microsoft Korea, noted that the collaboration provides “a trusted, locally compliant foundation” that helps organizations “confidently scale agentic automation.”

Global Footprint Expansion

This South Korean launch follows UiPath's recent cloud expansions into Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates at the end of last year. The company expects the local region to reduce latency and enhance service performance for regional enterprise customers.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For PATH

UiPath is trying to build traction above its short-term trend lines, trading 5.1% above the 20-day SMA ($10.45) and 1.3% above the 50-day SMA ($10.85). The bigger picture is still heavy, though: the stock is trading 10.1% below the 100-day SMA ($12.22) and 15.5% below the 200-day SMA ($12.99), keeping the longer-term trend biased lower.

Momentum is best framed through RSI, which sits at 51.71.

The moving-average structure is still a headwind: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in March (50-day falling below the 200-day) signals the longer-term downtrend hasn't been fully repaired.

Key Resistance : $11.50

: $11.50 Key Support: $10

PATH Stock Price Activity: UiPath shares were up 0.38% at $10.69 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock