Celsius Stock Climbs As Broader Market Stumbles: What's Going On?

Celsius Holdings stock is gaining positive traction. Why is CELH stock advancing?

What’s Driving Celsius Holdings’ Stock Movement?

The current push-pull is being framed as "margins first" after the company's first-quarter beat, where adjusted EPS came in at 41 cents versus a 30-cent consensus and revenue reached $782.6 million versus a $766.8 million estimate. Even with that beat, gross margin still contracted by 400 basis points as lower-margin brands were added, keeping the stock sensitive to mix.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For CELH

Today's move is happening against a weak tape: the major indexes are broadly lower (Russell 2000 down 1.87%, Nasdaq down 1.33%, S&P 500 down 0.90%), while defensive areas like Consumer Staples are up 0.72%. That divergence helps explain why a beaten-down consumer name can catch a bid even as risk appetite is soft and market breadth is slightly negative (advance/decline ratio of 0.8).

From a longer-term trend view, CELH is still trading 6.5% below its 20-day SMA ($32.16) and 37.1% below its 200-day SMA ($47.78), with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and a death cross that formed in March. In practice, that means rallies often struggle until price can reclaim the low-to-mid $30s where short- and intermediate-term sellers tend to reappear.

Momentum-wise, MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing. Put simply, when MACD sits under its signal line, it often signals that rebounds are countertrend unless buyers can build follow-through.

Key Resistance: $36.00 — a round-number area sitting near the 50-day zone ($35.68), where rebounds can stall in a downtrend

Celsius Holdings Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak, premium-priced setup where momentum and value are both working against the stock. For longer-term bulls, the cleaner improvement signal would be price reclaiming key moving averages while margin concerns cool, rather than relying on short-lived oversold bounces.

CELH Stock Price Activity On Tuesday

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares were up 1.72% at $29.84 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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