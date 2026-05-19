The Penguin Mk3 features enhanced modularity and mission adaptability for NATO and allied operations. Redwire said the platform has combat-proven experience in contested environments, including deployments in Ukraine, where the company has delivered more than 250 Penguin aircraft to Ukrainian forces.

RDW Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Levels

Even with today's dip, RDW is still trading well above its major trend gauges. It is about 26.4% above the 20-day SMA ($10.59) and roughly 48.9% above the 200-day SMA ($8.99). This keeps the intermediate trend pointed higher.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the golden cross in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the bigger picture has improved versus last year's downtrend.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing even if price is choppy day-to-day.

In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control and rebounds have a better chance of sticking.

Key levels are getting clearer after the May swing high and March swing low defined the recent range. A push back toward resistance would tell you buyers are still defending the uptrend, while repeated failures can invite a deeper mean-reversion toward the faster moving averages.

Key Resistance: $14.50 — a nearby pivot/round-number area where rebounds can stall after a sharp run-up

Redwire Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Redwire is slated to provide its next financial update on August 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 16 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY)

: Loss of 16 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $108.34 million (Up from $61.76 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $14.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises forecast to $14.00) (May 11)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $14.00) (May 11) Truist Securities : Upgraded to Buy (Raises forecast to $15.00) (March 9)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises forecast to $15.00) (March 9) Jefferies: Buy (Lowers forecast to $12.00) (March 6)

RDW Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were down 4.51% at $13.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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