Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Smartphone screen displaying website blurred "REDWIRE" text background
May 19, 2026 11:29 AM 2 min read

Redwire Lands Major NATO Ally Contract

The Penguin Mk3 features enhanced modularity and mission adaptability for NATO and allied operations. Redwire said the platform has combat-proven experience in contested environments, including deployments in Ukraine, where the company has delivered more than 250 Penguin aircraft to Ukrainian forces.

RDW Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Levels

Even with today's dip, RDW is still trading well above its major trend gauges. It is about 26.4% above the 20-day SMA ($10.59) and roughly 48.9% above the 200-day SMA ($8.99). This keeps the intermediate trend pointed higher.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the golden cross in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the bigger picture has improved versus last year's downtrend.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing even if price is choppy day-to-day.

In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control and rebounds have a better chance of sticking.

Key levels are getting clearer after the May swing high and March swing low defined the recent range. A push back toward resistance would tell you buyers are still defending the uptrend, while repeated failures can invite a deeper mean-reversion toward the faster moving averages.

  • Key Resistance: $14.50 — a nearby pivot/round-number area where rebounds can stall after a sharp run-up

Redwire Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Redwire is slated to provide its next financial update on August 5, 2026 (estimated).

  • EPS Estimate: Loss of 16 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $108.34 million (Up from $61.76 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $14.40. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Raises forecast to $14.00) (May 11)
  • Truist Securities: Upgraded to Buy (Raises forecast to $15.00) (March 9)
  • Jefferies: Buy (Lowers forecast to $12.00) (March 6)

RDW Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were down 4.51% at $13.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved