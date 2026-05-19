Amesite Stock Soars Tuesday: Everything You Need To Know

Amesite stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling AMST momentum?

Amesite Reports Q3 Results, Lands Major NurseMagic Customer

Amesite reported a loss of 15 cents per share, improved from a loss of 16 cents per share in the prior-year period. The company also reported revenue of $83,332, up from $30,690 year-over-year.

Separately, Amesite announced that it secured a new enterprise customer for its AI-native NurseMagic documentation platform, representing an approximately 2,700-patient census and marking the platform's largest deployment to date.

The undisclosed customer will deploy NurseMagic AI documentation tools across its workforce to streamline workflows and integrate electronic medical record and electronic visit verification systems.

“This 2,700-census deployment validates the strength of our architecture. We are supporting multiple roles, layered permissions, EMR and EVV integration, and custom documentation across thousands of patients — without the heavy consulting, technology fees, and custom development that typically drive up pricing from legacy providers,” said Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite.

The company noted that the deployment is expected to reduce administrative burdens that can consume up to 16 hours per caregiver per week. Amesite also said its sales and marketing efforts are generating approximately 4,200 website visits per day and increasing inbound interest from providers seeking AI-first alternatives to legacy systems.

Amesite aims to transform the $1.5 trillion non-acute care segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required to complete documentation significantly.

Amesite Shares Dart Higher

AMST Price Action: At the time of writing, Amesite shares trading 142.48% higher at $1.91, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.