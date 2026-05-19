What's Going On With ServiceNow Stock Tuesday?

Tuesday’s rally appears to be largely driven by renewed Wall Street optimism. On Monday, Bank of America Securities analyst Tal Liani reinstated coverage on ServiceNow with a buy rating and announced a $130 price forecast.

Growth Capital Rotates Back Into Enterprise Software

Market dynamics are also working in favor of the cloud platform. Investors are currently rotating out of high-flying semiconductor stocks and channeling capital into beaten-down enterprise software names.

Expanding The AI Automation Footprint

The integration embeds Experian’s Ascend platform into ServiceNow workflows, utilizing autonomous AI agents for high-regulation tasks like fraud verification and third-party risk management. “We see agentic AI as a fundamental change in how intelligent services are delivered,” noted Keith Little, President of Experian Software Solutions.

Execution Defies Margin Compression Fears

The corporate updates validate the strong 2030 outlook outlined by management on May 7, when President and CFO Gina Mastantuono targeted more than $30 billion in annual subscription revenue by 2030.

Crucially for traders monitoring profitability, the company pushed back against fears of AI margin erosion. ServiceNow expects to maintain gross margins above 80% while scaling its Now Assist product, which generated over $750 million in annual contract value in the first quarter of 2026.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $139.00 (high: $236.00; low: $85.00) across 50 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Bank of America Securities : Buy (Forecast $130.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Forecast $130.00) (May 18) Bernstein : Market Perform (Raises forecast to $236.00) (May 6)

: Market Perform (Raises forecast to $236.00) (May 6) Macquarie: Neutral (Maintains forecast to $109.00) (May 5)

NOW Price Action: ServiceNow shares were up 5.18% at $108.78 during premarket trading Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, NOW has gained about 11.6% versus a 4.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 29% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.7% gain.

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