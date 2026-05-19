Roblox Stock Slips Tuesday: What Investors Need To Know

Roblox shares are under pressure. Why is RBLX stock retreating?

Roblox Revenue Guidance Cut Maintains Focus On Outlook Risk

Roblox's reset is still the core overhang: management cut fiscal 2026 adjusted revenue guidance to a $7.33 billion to $7.6 billion range from $8.28 billion to $8.55 billion, keeping "outlook risk" in focus even as engagement metrics improved. The company also guided for second-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion Street consensus.

Roblox's bull case remains tied to usage momentum, daily active users up 35% to 132 million and bookings up 43% year over year to $1.7 billion, even as the guide-down resets valuation. Average monthly unique payers also rose 52% to 31 million, which is why dip-buyers showed up during after last week’s repricing.

With the Nasdaq-100 down 1.36% and the Russell 2000 down 1.76%, Tuesday's selling looks like a continuation of the market's rotation away from higher-beta growth.

Roblox has also been trading like a "fade the bounce" name on risk-off mornings, even when engagement prints are strong, because the revenue path is the variable investors are debating. That same setup was in play when the stock slipped Friday as investors continue weighing the guidance reset against DAUs up 35% and bookings up 43%.

Roblox Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Roblox is still trading 8.1% below its 20-day SMA ($49.16) and 16.6% below its 50-day SMA ($54.15), with price also 28.6% below the 100-day SMA ($63.26) and 50% below the 200-day SMA ($90.29). The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA keeps the near-term structure bearish, and the death cross that formed in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the bigger-picture trend remains heavy.

Momentum is best read through MACD right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically means upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can rebuild momentum. In plain English, MACD compares shorter-term and longer-term trend pressure, and being below the signal line often shows sellers are regaining control of the pace.

The chart's recent reference points line up with the month-level pivots: a swing high in February is the nearer upside marker, while the swing low in May is the level bulls generally don't want to see revisited. Given the stock's 12-month drop of 44.44% and its proximity to the 52-week low ($40.15), failed bounces can turn into quick retests if the market stays risk-off.

Key Resistance : $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends

: $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends Key Support: $42.00 — near the recent low area and close to the bottom of the current 52-week range

What Is Roblox And How Does It Make Money?

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency. The platform hosts millions of games from a wide range of creators, spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios, and Roblox provides the tools and distribution that let those experiences reach users.

Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings. That's why the market reaction can be so sharp when guidance shifts: engagement can be rising (like daily active users up 35% to 132 million and bookings up 43% to $1.7 billion), but a lowered revenue path can still reset expectations.

Roblox Stock Falls Tuesday Morning

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were down 5.04% at $44.61 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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