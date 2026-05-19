AMD Takes A Piece, Amazon Doubles Down: The New Marvell Mania

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Amazon's Q1 13F filing shows the hyperscaler increased its stake in Marvell, a notable vote of confidence in one of the chip names sitting at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout.

Amazon purchased 170,924 MRVL shares in Q1, bringing its total stake to 396,352 shares at a value of $39.26 million.

The move comes as investors continue hunting for the next beneficiaries of Big Tech's massive spending on custom silicon, networking and data-center capacity.

Marvell has become more than a typical semiconductor supplier story. The company is a key supplier and co-designer for Amazon's Trainium chips and related AI and networking silicon used across Amazon Web Services.

That makes Marvell one of the more direct ways investors are playing Amazon's push to control more of its AI hardware stack, while still relying on outside partners for critical design and connectivity expertise.

Together, the Amazon and AMD positions add a fresh layer of intrigue around Marvell, suggesting that major AI players are not just competing in the custom silicon race, they are also taking financial exposure to the companies helping build the rails.

The Takeaway

Marvell benefits from that strategy as a custom-chip and optics vendor tied to the plumbing of next-generation AI data centers.

That is why Marvell is drawing renewed attention from both Wall Street and strategic investors. The stock is increasingly being treated as a levered AI infrastructure play, tied to hyperscaler capex, custom accelerators and high-speed data movement.

With Amazon doubling down and AMD already in the mix, Marvell's AI narrative just got harder for investors to ignore.

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were down 1.47% at $166.44 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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