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Seagate logo and symbol at their headquarters in Silicon Valley; Seagate Technology PLC is an American data storage company incorporated in Dublin, Ireland
May 19, 2026 10:37 AM 2 min read

Seagate Leads Memory Stocks Lower Following Capacity Warning

Seagate CEO Warns Of Capacity Constraints

During a JPMorgan conference on Monday, CEO Dave Mosley discussed challenges tied to expanding production capacity at Seagate's factories.

"If we took the teams off and started building new factories or bringing up new machines, that would just take too long. You would end up with more capacity, but then you'd slow the rate of growth on that technology," Mosley said, according to CNBC.

Mosley also pointed to "very long lead times" and said the company is working to maintain predictability with customers by providing visibility into products planned for release next year.

"We want to keep that four or five quarters of visibility very, very solid for what's being built. But the demand is significantly higher than that," he said.

Memory Stocks Pull Back

Price Action: At the time of publication, Seagate shares are trading 5.26% lower at $701.86, Western Digital shares are trading 4.50% lower at $438.05, and Sandisk shares are trading 2.49% lower at $1,299.78, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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