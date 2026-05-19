CrowdStrike Shares Hit All-Time High: What's Driving The Move?

CrowdStrike Holdings stock is challenging resistance. What’s behind CRWD new highs?

KeyBanc Raises CrowdStrike Price Target On Strong Demand Drivers

Keybanc on Monday raised its price target on CrowdStrike to $700 from $525 and kept an Overweight rating, pointing to upside potential supported by demand for Mythos and the Frontier AI Readiness service. The analyst also cited tailwinds from areas like CTEM, vulnerability management, patching, cloud security, services and the Flex consumption model, with management calling demand after the Project Quiltworks announcement "unbelievable."

Adding to the analyst optimism, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight on Tuesday and raised the price target from $550 to $650. TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $480 to $625. The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $512.85.

CrowdStrike's recent run has been fueled by channel-check optimism, including BTIG's work with 10 industry contacts tied to roughly $700 million in annual CrowdStrike sales, which helped drive a $621 target (up from $499) and kept the focus on platform consolidation over endpoint seat-count noise. Traders have been leaning into that setup ahead of the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings.

CRWD Technical Levels To Watch

CRWD is extended versus its trend gauges, trading 27% above its 20-day SMA ($498.22) and 37.1% above its 200-day SMA ($461.29), which often signals a momentum phase that can keep running but is vulnerable to sharp pullbacks. The stock is also above its prior 52-week high ($621.05), reinforcing the breakout, but it increases the odds of profit-taking if buyers lose urgency.

Momentum is the main story here: RSI is 85.10, deep in overbought territory since May, which tells you the move has become stretched and may need consolidation even if the longer-term uptrend stays intact. One cross-current to keep in mind is the "death cross" from February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), a longer-term caution flag that can matter again if price starts closing back toward the big moving averages.

Key Support: $517.00 — a nearby pivot area that lines up closely with the 20-day EMA ($512.11), making it a practical "first line" level if momentum cools

CrowdStrike Earnings Preview For June 3

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 3 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 88 cents (Up from 73 cents YoY)

: 88 cents (Up from 73 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.36 Billion (Up from $1.10 Billion YoY)

CRWD Stock Price Movement Today

CRWD Stock Price Activity: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 1.66% at $629.08 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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