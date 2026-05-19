Waystar, Bakkt, Snowflake And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

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U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 1% on Tuesday.
Shares of Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:WAY) rose sharply after the company announced a $200 million stock repurchase plan.
Waystar Holding shares jumped 7.8% to $20.04 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
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