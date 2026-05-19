Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
The Real Villains No Longer Hide
May 19, 2026 10:18 AM 1 min read

Waystar, Bakkt, Snowflake And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:WAY) rose sharply after the company announced a $200 million stock repurchase plan.

Waystar Holding shares jumped 7.8% to $20.04 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved