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May 19, 2026 9:55 AM 1 min read

Oxford Lane Shares Drop After Revenue, EPS Misses

Q4 Highlights

Oxford Lane reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65. In addition, it reported revenue of $94.00 million, missing the consensus estimate of $127.00 million.

Net asset value per share was $10.56 as of March 31, down from $15.51 as of Dec. 31.

The company estimated April net asset value per share in the range of $11.12 to $11.42.

Net investment income totaled approximately $54.5 million, or 56 cents per share, during the quarter, while core net investment income was approximately $100.7 million, or $1.03 per share.

Oxford Lane reported a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $365.3 million, or $3.74 per share, comprised of net realized losses of approximately $38.4 million and net unrealized depreciation of approximately $381.4 million.

Total investment income decreased to approximately $94.0 million from approximately $117.8 million in the prior quarter.

The weighted average effective yield of the company's CLO equity investments at current cost declined to 11.7% from 13.8% in the prior quarter.

Oxford Lane Shares Fall

OXLC Price Action: At the time of publication, Oxford Lane shares are trading 2.42% lower at $9.68, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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