Why Is GeoVax Labs Stock Falling Tuesday?

The stock is falling after the company announced a $3 million private placement of stock and warrants, fueling investor concerns about shareholder dilution. The sell-off also reflects profit-taking following the stock's massive 80% rally in the previous session.

Private Placement Details

The clinical-stage biotech company said it plans to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about May 19, subject to customary conditions. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent.

GOVX Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Even after the premarket drop, the stock is still trading 37.2% above its 20-day SMA ($1.33) and 30.6% above its 50-day SMA ($1.40), which tells you the intermediate bounce is still intact.

The bigger picture remains heavy, though: shares are trading 15.1% below the 100-day SMA ($2.16) and 77.6% below the 200-day SMA ($8.16), keeping the long-term trend pointed down.

Momentum is the key near-term tell, and RSI at 71.91 is in overbought territory—often a sign the move has gotten stretched and is vulnerable to profit-taking.

The moving-average structure also shows why rallies have been hard to sustain: the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA—two bearish crossovers that usually describe a longer-term downtrend with counter-trend pops.

GOVX Price Action: Geovax Labs shares were down 13.57% at $1.91 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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