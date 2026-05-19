Hims & Hers Stock Stabilizes After Upsized $350 Million Convertible Note Offering

Hims & Hers Health stock is showing downward pressure. Where is HIMS stock headed?

HIMS Announces $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Due 2032

The telehealth company officially priced its private placement of convertible senior notes due 2032, upsizing the baseline offering from the originally planned $300 million to $350 million due to strong institutional demand.

Crucially, the notes were priced with a 0.00% coupon rate and feature an initial conversion price of approximately $29.53 per share, representing a 32.5% premium over Monday’s closing price. Initial purchasers retain a 13-day option to acquire up to an additional $52.5 million in notes.

Net proceeds are earmarked to maintain operational flexibility and fund international growth, including supporting the proposed Eucalyptus acquisition slated to close in mid-2026.

To mitigate Wall Street’s dilution fears, Hims & Hers executed capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $50.15 per share. The senior unsecured obligations mature on June 1, 2032. Hims & Hers can redeem the notes for cash beginning June 6, 2029, provided the stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a defined period.

HIMS Stock: Key Levels And Trends To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, HIMS is still in damage-control mode: it's down 64.24% over the past 12 months and is trading well below its longer moving averages, including 37.9% below the 200-day SMA ($35.63). Even after prior rebounds, the stock is also trading 18.1% below the 20-day SMA ($27.00), which tells you the most recent swing has been rolling over rather than building a new uptrend.

Key levels matter because the stock is sitting far under the "gravity" of the 50-day/100-day area (around the mid-$24s), so rallies can run into supply quickly if sentiment stays cautious around the financing. A break lower would put more focus on the prior demand zone near the low-$20s and then the next defined floor.

Key Support: $18.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in

What Is Hims & Hers Health’s Business Model?

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers across categories like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. It sells a mix of generic, branded and compounded prescription drugs plus over-the-counter products, cosmetics and supplements.

The platform has more than 2 million subscribers, operates in all 50 states, and also serves certain European markets like the UK, with its own provider networks, electronic medical records and cloud pharmacy fulfillment.

Because it doesn't take insurance and relies on direct-to-consumer payments, growth initiatives and how they're funded, tend to show up quickly in investor sentiment, which is why a convertible raise tied to international expansion can move the stock even before any deal closes.

HIMS Stock Price Activity During Tuesday’s Premarket

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were trading at $22.11 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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