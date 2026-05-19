Plug Power Stock Is Falling: What's Driving The Move?

Plug Power stock is showing weakness. Why is PLUG stock retreating?

What Is Driving Plug Power’s Recent Stock Dip?

Plug Power's latest dip follows sector-wide profit-taking in hydrogen names after weeks of gains, even after Plug posted first-quarter revenue of $163.5 million and a loss of 8 cents per share (better than the expected loss of 9 cents). Post-earnings momentum cooled into the weekend, and the stock is now digesting that run.

Plug Power ended the quarter with $802 million in total cash and flagged more than $275 million expected from hydrogen asset monetization transactions, a key near-term swing factor for sentiment in a capital-intensive buildout.

Management also framed aviation as a demand lever, pointing to aviation-related pull-through inside an roughly $8 billion electrolyzer opportunity funnel as Europe's fuel-supply concerns keep interest elevated.

Critical Levels To Watch For PLUG Stock

From a trend perspective, PLUG is still holding above its key moving averages, which is why the bigger-picture chart hasn't cracked even with the premarket weakness. The stock is trading 2.4% above its 20-day SMA ($3.32) and 43.4% above its 200-day SMA ($2.37), with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a longer-term golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in September 2025.

Momentum also still leans constructive: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD stays above its signal line, it suggests sellers are losing control even if price is choppy day to day.

Key Resistance : $4.58 — the 52-week high zone and prior breakout ceiling

: $4.58 — the 52-week high zone and prior breakout ceiling Key Support: $3.31 — near the 20-day SMA area that short-term trend traders often defend

Is PLUG Stock A Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $3.53. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.50) (May 19)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.50) (May 19) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $3.75) (May 13)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $3.75) (May 13) Canaccord Genuity: Hold (Raises Target to $4.00) (May 12)

PLUG Stock Price Activity During Premarket Trading

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were down 1.74% at $3.39 during pre-market trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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