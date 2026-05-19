Agilysys Stock Soars After Q4 Double Beat, Strong Guidance

Agilysys stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind AGYS gains?

Q4 Highlights

Agilysys reported adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 50 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $82.94 million, beating the consensus estimate of $81.56 million, and representing a 11.7% increase compared to the prior-year period.

Recurring revenue, which includes subscription and maintenance charges, reached a record $54.4 million and accounted for 65.5% of total net revenue, compared to $46.2 million, or 62.2% of total net revenue, in the prior-year quarter.

Subscription revenue increased 24.1% year-over-year and represented 68% of total recurring revenue, up from 64.4% in the comparable quarter last year.

President and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan said the company delivered its 17th consecutive record revenue quarter and highlighted strong subscription sales momentum and customer retention levels.

Srinivasan also said the company has implemented AI-related changes across the organization, particularly in research and development, to improve operating leverage and accelerate product differentiation.

During the quarter, Agilysys announced the launch of new AI-native software modules, including revenue intelligence and CRS offerings designed to expand its hospitality software ecosystem.

Guidance

The company sees fiscal-year 2027 revenue of $365.00 million to $370.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $363.56 million.

Agilysys Holds Bullish Technical Setup

Agilysys is currently showing a strong bullish setup, trading significantly above its short-term moving averages. The 20-day SMA is 28.7% above the price, while the 50-day SMA is 27.0% above, indicating positive momentum and potential for further upside.

The RSI is at 57.19, which is in neutral territory, suggesting that Agilysys has room to move higher without being overbought just yet. This level indicates that momentum is neither too strong nor too weak, allowing for potential continuation in the current trend.

MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum for Agilysys This suggests that the stock could maintain its upward trajectory, especially if it continues to hold above key moving averages.

Traders should keep an eye on the support level at 80.50, as a breach below this could signal a trend reversal. Conversely, if the stock can maintain its position above this level, it may continue to push higher, especially given the current bullish indicators.

Currently, Agilysys has not experienced a golden cross or death cross, which means the moving averages are not indicating a definitive long-term trend shift at this moment. However, the positioning of the 20-day and 50-day SMAs below the 200-day SMA suggests that while there is short-term strength, the long-term trend remains bearish.

Looking at the 12-month performance, Agilysys is down 15.14%, which highlights the challenges the stock has faced over the longer term. This decline underscores the importance of monitoring key support and resistance levels as traders navigate the current bullish momentum against a backdrop of longer-term weakness.

Agilysys Shares Rise

AGYS Price Action: At the time of publication, Agilysys shares are trading 26.74% higher at $88.97, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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