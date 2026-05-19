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May 19, 2026 8:32 AM 1 min read

XP Posts Downbeat Q1 Earnings, Joins Akamai Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

XP reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $898.872 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $952.600 million.

XP shares dipped 3.1% to $16.80 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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