U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

XP reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $898.872 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $952.600 million.

XP shares dipped 3.1% to $16.80 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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