Tiny Defense Company Says It Has The Answer To Iran's Naval Mine Threat

The company, focused on an autonomous defense platform, filed a provisional patent for an Autonomous Distributed Naval Mine Countermeasure System.

Quantum Cyber Files Patent For Autonomous Naval Mine Defense

Quantum Cyber recently filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its autonomous mine countermeasure technology.

The filing comes as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, where U.S. Central Command has confirmed that Iran laid naval mines following the outbreak of the 2026 Iran war. The Pentagon has described the waterway as “extremely hazardous” and advised commercial vessels to use alternate routes through Omani territorial waters.

"Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most significant maritime security crises in decades, and the U.S. Navy has publicly acknowledged a capability gap in autonomous mine countermeasures in the theater," said Peter O'Rourke, board member at Quantum Cyber.

"Our provisional patent filing establishes Quantum Cyber's intellectual property position in precisely the technology the U.S. military needs right now," O'Rourke added.

The system is designed to detect and neutralize underwater naval mines, a capability that has become increasingly relevant given the ongoing military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The filing expands Quantum Cyber’s patent portfolio, which includes a provisional patent for its autonomous naval mine countermeasure system and a non-provisional utility patent for an EMP-shielding composite filament designed to protect UAV and UAS electronics.

The company’s broader pipeline includes autonomous drone warfare platforms, counter-UAS perimeter defense systems, portable drone command-and-control platforms, and quantum antenna communications technology, all integrated into a unified System-of-Systems architecture.

Quantum Cyber Unveils’ Quantum Drones’

On Monday, Quantum Cyber formed Quantum Drones Corporation, a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary.

The new subsidiary will focus on U.S. defense technology programs and opportunities in autonomous defense systems.

Quantum Cyber said the unit will pursue government procurement opportunities tied to the Trump Administration’s defense modernization priorities.

Last week, the company announced an IP license and supply agreement with BP United Inc.

The deal, which involves autonomous drone technologies, is seen as a significant step toward expanding Quantum Cyber’s defense capabilities. The agreement highlights the company’s focus on building a broader autonomous defense lineup.

QUCY Price Action: Quantum Cyber shares were down 5.36% at $3.12 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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