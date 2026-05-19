Why Auddia Stock Is Falling On Tuesday?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is trading lower on Tuesday, retreating from a rally of over 90% that began late last week.

For context, Nasdaq futures are down 0.59% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.33%.

Traders Take Profits After Massive Surge

The Tuesday decline stems primarily from profit-taking as retail traders are locking in gains after a massive spike.

The recent surge followed news of the company's S-4 merger filing. New artificial intelligence infrastructure benchmarks also fueled the initial momentum.

S-4 Merger Details Fuel Prior Momentum

Auddia filed an S-4 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, about the merger agreement that dates back to Feb. 17.

The filing ties to its planned merger with Thramann Holdings LLC, where the combined company will rebrand as McCarthy Finney. It plans to trade under the Nasdaq ticker MCFN.

Alternative AI Datacenter Model Released

Auddia stated this benchmark supports the scale of its LT350 subsidiary, and the platform could eventually support up to 960,000 GPUs.

Auddia released a new analysis on Tuesday, where the company highlighted LT350's parking-lot canopy network.

CEO Jeff Thramann noted that 71% of Americans oppose traditional AI datacenters.

"LT350's thesis is simple," Thramann stated. "We can build AI infrastructure in the airspace above parking lots that already exist."

Auddia Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

From a trend perspective, the stock is still in a deeply bearish structure: it's trading 45.5% below its 50-day SMA ($4.07) and 77.4% below its 200-day SMA ($9.79), even though it's 7.7% above its 20-day SMA ($2.06).

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now, sitting at 48.

The moving-average stack reinforces the longer-term pressure: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA—two bearish crossovers that typically keep sellers in control on rallies.

Zooming out, AUUD is still down 92.91% over the last 12 months, with the most recent swing high in April followed by a swing low in May.

Key Resistance : $2.22

: $2.22 Key Support: $2.06

AUUD Price Action: Auddia shares were down 9.30% at $2.14 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock