Netflix Defies Market Sell-Off As BofA Reaffirms Bullish Outlook, NFL Streaming Slate Expands

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading in positive territory Monday afternoon, defying a broader market sell-off as Wall Street cheers the company's newly unveiled, multi-game NFL streaming slate.

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich also reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix early Monday, noting that its rapidly scaling ad-supported tier is projected to double its advertising revenue to roughly $3 billion in 2026.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Netflix shares are trending higher. Why are NFLX shares climbing?

What’s Driving Netflix’s Live Programming Expansion?

The NFL schedule was officially unveiled on Thursday, May 14, with remaining matchups, including the week 18 1 p.m. game, expected to be filled in later, keeping headlines around Netflix's live-sports push in play.

Netflix has been highlighting the scale of its content engine, saying it spent more than $135 billion on films and TV shows over the past decade and contributed over $325 billion to the global economy while supporting more than 425,000 production jobs.

The company also said it ended 2025 with more than 325 million paid subscribers, with non-English-language content now representing over one-third of total viewing.

NFLX: Key Technical Levels To Watch This Week

Even with Monday's bounce, the longer-term trend remains pressured: Netflix is trading 1.4% below its 20-day SMA, 5.8% below its 50-day SMA, 1.8% below its 100-day SMA, and 13.3% below its 200-day SMA. The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA keeps the near-term structure bearish, and the death cross from December 2025 (50-day below 200-day) is still an overhang for longer-term trend followers.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading unless price can push back through overhead supply. In plain English, MACD compares shorter- and longer-term momentum, and being below the signal line often means rallies have trouble sustaining.

Key Resistance : $94.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 50-day moving-average area

: $94.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 50-day moving-average area Key Support: $85 — Nearby area where buyers may try to defend the recent range before a deeper retest risk

How Netflix Built Its Streaming Empire

Netflix's business is mainly its streaming service, and it has built the largest TV entertainment subscriber base across the U.S. and international markets, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. It also has reach across nearly the entire global population outside of China, which is why its content strategy and international viewing mix matter to the long-term story.

The company has historically leaned into on-demand series, movies, and documentaries rather than a steady slate of live programming or sports. Since introducing ad-supported plans in 2022, Netflix has also had advertising as a second level alongside subscriptions, which can shape how investors think about growth and margins as content spending scales.

Netflix Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-heavy profile that's still fighting weak momentum and a less compelling value setup. For longer-term investors, that often argues for patience until the trend improves (or for sizing positions around clear support) rather than chasing strength into resistance.

NFLX Stock Edges Higher Monday Afternoon

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares closed up 3.02% at $89.65 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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