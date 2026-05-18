Nike Stock Is On The Move: The Chart Tells An Interesting Story

Nike shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing NKE stock higher?

A Rebound From Oversold Conditions

Nike is climbing after tagging the lower end of its range near the $41.70 52‑week low. The stock has been under steady pressure for months, and the latest selloff pushed the relative strength index to roughly 29, an oversold reading that often precedes short bursts of strength. Today's move reflects buyers stepping in at a key support zone rather than a shift in the longer trend.

Price remains below every major moving average. Nike trades more than 3% under the 20‑day average and nearly 32% under the 200‑day. With the shorter averages stacked beneath the longer ones, the chart still leans downward, which is why rallies have been brief and sellers continue to control the trend.

Momentum Attempts To Stabilize

The oversold RSI reading is the main driver behind today's bounce. Momentum has been deteriorating for weeks, and the extreme reading signals that selling pressure may be temporarily exhausted. Volume has picked up slightly as dip‑buyers test the support zone, although not enough to signal a trend reversal.

Key Levels

The nearest resistance sits around $47, a level that has repeatedly capped rebounds and aligns with the 50‑day moving average. Support remains near $42, just above the 52‑week low area where buyers have been defending.

NKE Shares Are Rising

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were up 1.55% at $42.53 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $41.70, according to Benzinga Pro.

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