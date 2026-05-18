Why Applied Digital Stock Is Slumping Monday?

Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) stock is trading lower on Monday. This downward movement tracks a broader decline across crypto-related equities.
The Nasdaq is down 0.77% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.32%.
Bitcoin Pullback Drags Crypto Sector
Analyst Raises Price Forecast
The Monday pullback comes right after strong Wall Street backing. On Friday, Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating on Applied Digital. Furthermore, Todaro raised the company’s price forecast from $48 to $51.
Financing Fuels Data Center Growth
The restructuring follows a major capital injection to build AI data centers. Applied Digital secured a $300 million senior secured bridge facility led by Goldman Sachs. The company will use the 364-day loan to fund construction of a third AI data center at its Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota.
APLD Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch
From a trend perspective, APLD is still in a strong longer-term uptrend: it's trading 22.5% above its 50-day SMA ($31.26) and 37.4% above its 200-day SMA ($27.87), with a golden cross in June 2025 keeping the bigger-picture bias pointed higher.
The catch is the near-term tape is choppy—price is only 0.9% above the 20-day SMA ($37.97) and is trading below the 20-day EMA ($38.82), which often acts like a "gravity line" during fast pullbacks.
After a 461.00% 12-month run, this kind of air-pocket move can be the market testing whether prior breakout buyers will defend the trend.
- Key Resistance: $38.50
- Key Support: $32.50
APLD Stock Price Action: Monday’s Market Performance
APLD Stock Price Activity: Applied Digital shares were down 11.37% at $37.72 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.