Why Applied Digital Stock Is Slumping Monday?

Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) stock is trading lower on Monday. This downward movement tracks a broader decline across crypto-related equities.

The Nasdaq is down 0.77% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.32%.

Bitcoin Pullback Drags Crypto Sector

Analyst Raises Price Forecast

The Monday pullback comes right after strong Wall Street backing. On Friday, Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating on Applied Digital. Furthermore, Todaro raised the company’s price forecast from $48 to $51.

Financing Fuels Data Center Growth

The restructuring follows a major capital injection to build AI data centers. Applied Digital secured a $300 million senior secured bridge facility led by Goldman Sachs. The company will use the 364-day loan to fund construction of a third AI data center at its Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota.

APLD Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, APLD is still in a strong longer-term uptrend: it's trading 22.5% above its 50-day SMA ($31.26) and 37.4% above its 200-day SMA ($27.87), with a golden cross in June 2025 keeping the bigger-picture bias pointed higher.

The catch is the near-term tape is choppy—price is only 0.9% above the 20-day SMA ($37.97) and is trading below the 20-day EMA ($38.82), which often acts like a "gravity line" during fast pullbacks.

After a 461.00% 12-month run, this kind of air-pocket move can be the market testing whether prior breakout buyers will defend the trend.

Key Resistance : $38.50

: $38.50 Key Support: $32.50

APLD Stock Price Action: Monday’s Market Performance

APLD Stock Price Activity: Applied Digital shares were down 11.37% at $37.72 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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