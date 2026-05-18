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May 18, 2026 2:32 PM 2 min read

Microsoft Stock Edges Higher After Jury Rules Against Musk In OpenAI Trial

Jury Rejects Elon Musk’s Massive OpenAI Lawsuit

According to CNBC, an Oakland, California jury ruled against Elon Musk Monday, ending a dramatic three-week trial. Musk filed the lawsuit in 2024, alleging that Sam Altman and OpenAI violated a foundational agreement to remain a nonprofit organization.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed the claims regarding a breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment as untimely. Musk’s claim against Microsoft was also reportedly dismissed. CNBC noted that legal counsel for both OpenAI and Microsoft celebrated the favorable verdict as they left the courtroom.

Why The OpenAI Verdict Matters For MSFT Shareholders

The dismissal of Musk's lawsuit provides a potentially powerful upward catalyst for Microsoft stock primarily because it could eliminate a financial and structural threat. Musk's legal team was actively pursuing a staggering $134 billion clawback from OpenAI and Microsoft.

While an adverse ruling of that magnitude was a worst-case scenario, the mere existence of such a massive downside risk naturally suppresses a stock’s valuation. By eradicating this financial overhang in less than two hours of jury deliberation, the court has sparked immediate relief buying for Microsoft during Tuesday afternoon trading.

Securing this legal victory preserves the structural integrity of OpenAI’s commercial framework, ensures executive leadership continuity under Altman and solidifies the massive market valuation of Microsoft's primary technology partner. The ruling also clears the way for a potential OpenAI IPO, with Microsoft currently owning a roughly 27% stake.

MSFT Shares Edge Higher Monday Afternoon

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 0.38% at $423.55 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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