Delta Air Lines Stock Is Pulling Back Today: What's Happening?

Delta Air Lines stock is facing resistance. What’s ahead for DAL stock?

Berkshire Takes A Large New Stake

Delta is pulling back after today’s highs. Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a sizeable new investment in the carrier in its latest quarterly filing, CNBC reported. The conglomerate purchased $39.8 million Delta shares worth $2.6 billion at the end of March, making it one of Berkshire's largest positions.

The buying activity marks Berkshire's return to the airline sector under new CEO Greg Abel.

A Notable Shift From Berkshire's Previous Airline Exit

The new stake stands out because Berkshire fully exited its U.S. airline holdings six years ago, when Warren Buffett sold more than $4 billion worth of positions in United, American, Southwest and Delta. Buffett said at the time that the pandemic had permanently changed travel demand.

Delta Air Lines’ Trend Is Doing The Heavy Lifting

Technically, Delta is still wearing the bullish uniform. The stock is trading about 0.9% above its 20-day SMA at $69.96 and roughly 10% above its 200-day SMA at $64.21, keeping the longer-term trend pointed up. The 20-day SMA sitting above the 50-day SMA adds to the constructive posture, and the golden cross from September 2025 remains the kind of longer-term tailwind trend traders don't like to fight.

DAL Shares Are Falling

DAL Price Action: Delta Air Lines shares were down 0.80% at $69.67 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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