Why Is Plug Power Stock Sliding On Monday?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower on Monday. This decline reflects sector-wide profit-taking as investors are rotating out of hydrogen stocks after weeks of significant gains.

The Nasdaq is down 0.81% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.35%.

The drop serves as a breather for the clean energy sector. A major rally recently boosted the industry. First-quarter earnings and rising AI-driven data center power demand fueled that upward move.

Fading Post-Earnings Momentum

The alternative energy company reported its first-quarter results earlier this week. Revenue reached $163.5 million. This represents a 22% year-over-year increase.

Plug Power reported a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share. The performance beat the analyst consensus estimate of a 9-cent loss. However, the post-earnings momentum faded heading into the weekend.

On Wednesday, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a neutral rating on the stock. Perincheril raised the price forecast from $2.75 to $3.75.

Plug Power Technical Levels To Watch

Even after Monday's pullback, PLUG is still holding above its key trend gauges: it's trading 2.3% above the 20-day SMA and 43.4% above the 200-day SMA, which keeps the bigger-picture uptrend intact.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the longer-term golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in September 2025 continues to support a bullish trend structure.

Key Resistance : $4.58 — the 52-week high zone that marks the prior breakout ceiling

: $4.58 — the 52-week high zone that marks the prior breakout ceiling Key Support: $3.31 — near the 20-day SMA, a level that short-term trend traders often defend

What Is Plug Power's Green Hydrogen Strategy?

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, spanning production, storage, delivery, and energy generation. The company's strategy is to build and operate "green hydrogen highways" across North America and Europe to support broader adoption.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were down 10.71% at $3.37 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, PLUG has gained about 24.5% versus a 4.0% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 70% year-to-date compared to the index's 7.5% gain.