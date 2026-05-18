AEVEX Shares Climb Monday: What's Driving The Move?

AEVEX stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling AVEX momentum?

What Is AEVEX’s New U.S. Air Force Contract?

AEVEX said it secured an $18.5 million U.S. Air Force contract to deliver autonomous aircraft for One Way Attack missions, plus engineering and field support services. The company highlighted 3D-printed Group 3 unmanned aircraft systems aimed at scalable production, affordability and mission flexibility.

AEVEX will run the program through U.S. manufacturing and engineering operations across California, Virginia, Ohio, Florida and Alabama, as CEO Roger Wells emphasized delivering "dependable, mission-aligned capabilities" in its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

AVEX Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a longer-term view, AVEX is still in the lower half of its 52-week range ($22.27 to $42.34), with April marking the 52-week high and May setting both a swing low and the 52-week low. That April-to-May reset is why traders are watching whether the May low continues to hold as a durable floor.

The stock is trading about 4.2% below its 20-day SMA ($28.42), and also below its 20-day EMA ($26.89), which frames the current bounce as a recovery attempt rather than a confirmed uptrend. With no major moving-average crossovers flagged, the chart is still more "prove it" than "breakout."

Momentum is best read through RSI at 47.65, which is neutral and consistent with a market that's still deciding whether this rally has follow-through. In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling pressure is getting stretched; near the high-40s suggests neither side has clear control yet.

Key Resistance : $42.34 — the 52-week high from April that defines the upside ceiling from the last major peak

: $42.34 — the 52-week high from April that defines the upside ceiling from the last major peak Key Support: $22.27 — the 52-week low reached in May and the clearest downside reference level on the chart

How AEVEX Supports Modern Military Needs

AEVEX Corp is a defense technology company focused on navigation and autonomy, uncrewed systems, and adaptable mission solutions built for modern military needs. Its offerings span areas like CompassCore/CompassVision/CompassEngage, precision strike systems, unmanned surface vessels, long-endurance aircraft, additive manufacturing, and airborne ISR.

That matters for Monday's move because the Air Force award lines up directly with the company's uncrewed systems and manufacturing pitch—especially around scalable production and field support. The contract also underscores AEVEX's positioning with U.S. defense customers and allied partners, where repeatable programs and follow-on services can be just as important as the initial delivery.

AEVEX Earnings Preview: May 20 Expectations

The countdown is on: AEVEX is set to report earnings on Wednesday.

EPS Estimate : 16 cents

: 16 cents Revenue Estimate: $200.02 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $35.86 (high: $45.00; low: $32.00) across 7 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Initiated with Buy (Target $32.00) (May 12)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $32.00) (May 12) JP Morgan : Initiated with Overweight (Target $33.00) (May 12)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $33.00) (May 12) B of A Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $34.00) (May 12)

AVEX Stock Price Movement on Monday

AVEX Stock Price Activity: Aevex shares were up 10.57% at $27.50 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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