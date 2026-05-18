Quantum Cyber Unveils ‘Quantum Drones’

The new subsidiary will focus on U.S. defense technology programs and opportunities in autonomous defense systems.

Quantum Cyber said the unit will pursue government procurement opportunities tied to the Trump Administration’s defense modernization priorities.

Drones To Focus On Autonomous Defense

Quantum Drones will lead Quantum Cyber’s U.S. defense efforts in autonomous drone warfare and counter-UAS technologies.

The subsidiary will target opportunities tied to the Pentagon’s proposed $55 billion drone and autonomous warfare budget.

Former Trump Administration Official Named President

Quantum Drones named former Acting VA Secretary Peter O’Rourke as President and Director and appointed Robert Liscouski as Director.

CEO David Lazar said the subsidiary gives Quantum Cyber “a dedicated, Nevada-domiciled vehicle with the right leadership to pursue U.S. government contracts and advance our goal to capture the significant procurement opportunities the Trump Administration has put on the table.”

BP United Agreement Expanded Drone Portfolio

The announcement follows last week’s exclusive IP license and supply agreement with BP United Inc., which granted Quantum Cyber rights to autonomous drone technologies and a sky defense platform.

The agreement also includes manufacturing for immediate deployment of systems featuring autonomous navigation and encrypted communications.

CFO Bill Caragol said the transaction established both “an exclusive intellectual property position and a commercial supply chain in a single transaction.”

Quantum Cyber is developing an AI-powered autonomous defense platform spanning drone warfare, counter-UAS systems, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, command-and-control systems, and quantum antenna technologies.

Quantum Cyber Price Action

QUCY Price Action: Quantum Cyber shares were up 4.07% at $4.32 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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