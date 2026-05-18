Critical Metals Stock Drops Despite European Lithium Deal

Critical Metals stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is CRML stock falling?

Details Of The Acquisition

Critical Metals will acquire European Lithium through two interdependent schemes of arrangement under Australian law. European Lithium shareholders will receive 0.035 Critical Metals shares for each share they hold. Listed options will be exchanged for Critical Metals shares based on a formula tied to the option exercise price and a 20-day volume weighted average price of Critical Metals stock.

Zero-dollar exercise price options will be either cancelled in exchange for new Critical Metals shares or replaced with economically equivalent Critical Metals securities that carry the same vesting triggers and expiration dates.

Completion of the deal requires shareholder approval, regulatory clearances, court approvals and confirmation that European Lithium maintains a minimum net cash and liquid asset balance of 330 million Australian dollars.

Strategic Rationale Behind The Deal

Chief Executive Officer Tony Sage described the transaction as a logical combination that strengthens Critical Metals on several fronts. He highlighted the consolidation of Tanbreez ownership under a single legal entity, the elimination of cross holdings that currently represent thirty one percent of Critical Metals shares and the significant increase in available capital once European Lithium's cash is added to the balance sheet.

European Lithium holds 7.5% of the Tanbreez project. Once the transaction closes, Critical Metals will control 100% of the asset. Sage emphasized that this positions the company as a leading developer of heavy rare earths at a time when Western nations are seeking secure supply chains.

The Tug-Of-War Between Short-Term Damage And Longer-Term Trend

Technically, Critical Minerals is stuck in a classic consolidation crosscurrent. It's trading 14.7% below its $12.14 20-day SMA and below its 20-day EMA of $11.70, signaling that near-term momentum has cooled. But it's still trading 3% above its 50-day SMA at $10.05 and 3.5% above its 200-day SMA ($10.01), which suggests the intermediate trend is still trying to keep the bigger structure intact.

Momentum indicators aren't screaming capitulation either. RSI is in neutral territory at 48.55, implying sellers have taken some heat out of the move without pushing it into the kind of washed-out condition that reliably forces a snapback.

Key Resistance : $11.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $11.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $8.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in

CRML Shares Are Sliding

CRML Price Action: Critical Metals shares were down 7.60% at $10.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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