Lucid Stock Falls Despite Progress On Uber Robotaxi: What Investors Need To Know

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are falling Monday afternoon as traders weigh fresh robotaxi progress headlines against a risk-off tape for the broader market. Here’s what investors need to know.

Lucid Group stock is taking a hit today. Why is LCID stock dropping?

What’s Driving Lucid Group’s Robotaxi Progress?

Lucid's autonomy pitch has also been getting bigger numbers attached to it, after Uber lifted planned deployment from 20,000 to 35,000 vehicles and expanded its investment to $500 million, raising the stakes on whether fleet demand can become a real volume lever.

Lucid's drop Monday afternoon is also landing after traders recently repriced the story around a 2027 production ramp and a first-quarter revenue miss of $282.47 million versus $440.43 million expected, which keeps near-term demand skepticism in the driver's seat.

Lucid Group’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

Technically, Lucid remains in a steep longer-term downtrend: it's trading below every major moving average, including about 9% below the 20-day SMA ($6.30) and roughly 59% below the 200-day SMA ($14.00). The bearish stack is reinforced by the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, which typically keeps rallies "sellable" until price can reclaim key averages.

Momentum is trying to improve even as the trend stays heavy: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to easing downside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, that setup often shows sellers losing control at the margin, but it doesn't confirm a durable reversal unless price starts holding higher highs and reclaiming resistance.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds, sitting below the 50-day EMA ($7.85) and well below the 50-day SMA ($8.24)

: $7.00 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds, sitting below the 50-day EMA ($7.85) and well below the 50-day SMA ($8.24) Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby floor near the recent 52-week low zone ($5.62), where buyers may try to defend again

What’s Lucid Group’s Business Model And Strategy?

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company focused on developing next-generation EV technologies, with a direct-to-consumer sales model supported by its own retail and service footprint. It emphasizes in-house hardware and software, vertical integration, and clean-sheet engineering, an approach that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

Lucid's direct-sales strategy remains part of the fundamental debate, after management called some state franchise rules "restrictive" and "convoluted," with Ohio cited as a real-world hurdle for EV makers trying to scale distribution. That policy friction sits alongside the company's push toward a sub-$50,000 midsize EV and a targeted 2027 production ramp.

Lucid Stock Holds $11.40 Consensus Target

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $11.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (May 15)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (May 15) TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 6)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 6) Benchmark: Downgraded to Hold (May 6)

Lucid Stock Slides Monday Afternoon

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 5.63% at $5.70 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid