T1 Energy Stock Is Popping Today: What's Happening?

T1 Energy shares are powering higher. Why are TE shares rallying?

Aschenbrenner's Growing Influence

Aschenbrenner, who previously worked at OpenAI and now runs investment firm Situational Awareness LP, has become a closely watched figure among investors who follow the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. The firm purchased 10 million shares, valued at approximately $43.9 million, marking a significant new position that now represents 0.32% of the portfolio.

His fund's newest filing shows a wave of fresh positions tied to the buildout of AI infrastructure, particularly in semiconductors and related technologies.

Market commentator Shay Boloor noted on X that Situational Awareness initiated positions in a wide range of AI and chip-focused names. The list includes NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, HIVE Digital Technologies, TE and Shazam.

TE's Chart: Trend Intact, But The Short Term Shows A Scar

From a wider view, the trend still looks healthy. T1 Energy is trading 37.8% above its 200‑day simple moving average at $4.82 and 24% above its 20‑day simple moving average at $5.36. Bulls usually point to this kind of separation when they want to argue that the move has real strength behind it rather than being a temporary spike.

A closer look tells a more complicated story. The 20‑day simple moving average is still sitting below the 50‑day simple moving average at $5.74. That is a short‑term bearish crossover that often signals the stock cooled off before trying to regain momentum. The longer trend continues to hold up, although the shorter trend recently lost some confidence.

The important levels are straightforward and psychological. Resistance sits at $7, a level where rallies often stall. Support sits at $6.50, a nearby pivot that also lines up with the 100‑day simple moving average region around $6.57. Momentum traders want to see $6.50 hold and $7 break.

TE Shares Are Soaring

TE Price Action: T1 Energy shares were up 16.58% at $6.61 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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