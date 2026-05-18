Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Fuel Cell Energy sign on smartphone
May 18, 2026 12:26 PM 2 min read

Why Is FuelCell Energy Stock Slumping On Monday?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading sharply lower on Monday. The stock fell roughly 20% in early trading, erasing a significant portion of its recent massive gains.

The Nasdaq is down 0.81% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.41%.

• FuelCell Energy stock is taking a hit today. Why is FCEL stock dropping?

Retail Traders Pivot To Profit-Taking

The primary driver behind Monday's decline appears to be aggressive profit-taking. FuelCell Energy stock previously hit a 52-week high of $22.83.

The peak capped a multi-day surge. The stock climbed over 100% in the last month alone. Retail traders are now securing gains after this rapid price appreciation.

AI Data Center Euphoria Cools

The intense momentum in the clean energy sector is taking a breather today. Market optimism recently shifted into high gear following a landmark power deal.

FCEL Technical Levels To Watch During Pullback

FCEL remains in a strong longer-term uptrend, trading 25.5% above its 20-day SMA ($13.76) and more than doubling its distance above the 200-day SMA ($7.93).

Momentum is the bigger story: RSI is at 81.43, which signals the move has been stretched and can be prone to pullbacks even if the primary trend stays intact.

From a structure standpoint, the bullish backdrop is still there with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that formed in October 2025 still frames the longer trend as constructive.

FCEL Price Action: FuelCell Energy shares were down 20.88% at $16.89 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, FuelCell has gained about 100.92% versus a 3.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 137% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.4% gain.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved