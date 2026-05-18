Why Is FuelCell Energy Stock Slumping On Monday?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading sharply lower on Monday. The stock fell roughly 20% in early trading, erasing a significant portion of its recent massive gains.
The Nasdaq is down 0.81% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.41%.
• FuelCell Energy stock is taking a hit today. Why is FCEL stock dropping?
Retail Traders Pivot To Profit-Taking
The primary driver behind Monday's decline appears to be aggressive profit-taking. FuelCell Energy stock previously hit a 52-week high of $22.83.
The peak capped a multi-day surge. The stock climbed over 100% in the last month alone. Retail traders are now securing gains after this rapid price appreciation.
AI Data Center Euphoria Cools
The intense momentum in the clean energy sector is taking a breather today. Market optimism recently shifted into high gear following a landmark power deal.
FCEL Technical Levels To Watch During Pullback
FCEL remains in a strong longer-term uptrend, trading 25.5% above its 20-day SMA ($13.76) and more than doubling its distance above the 200-day SMA ($7.93).
Momentum is the bigger story: RSI is at 81.43, which signals the move has been stretched and can be prone to pullbacks even if the primary trend stays intact.
From a structure standpoint, the bullish backdrop is still there with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that formed in October 2025 still frames the longer trend as constructive.
FCEL Price Action: FuelCell Energy shares were down 20.88% at $16.89 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Over the past month, FuelCell has gained about 100.92% versus a 3.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 137% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.4% gain.
Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock
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